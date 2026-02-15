The Indian cricket team players will not shake hands with the Pakistan players during the T20 World Cup group stage match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, according to a report by The Indian Express. The report claimed that there will be no changes in India's 'no-handshake policy' towards Pakistan and it is highly unlikely that India captain Suryakumar Yadav will shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha - both during toss and after the match. India did not shake hands with Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attacks. Since then, Indian cricketers (both men and women) have not shaken hands with Pakistan players during international competitions.

Earlier, when asked about the handshake stance, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said: "Now wait for 24 hours for that. Why put so much focus on that? We have come to play cricket. We will play good cricket. We will take all those calls later tomorrow. Wait for it. Eat well and go to sleep."

On the other hand, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said - “We will see about it tomorrow.”

Agha gave a cryptic response about the possibility of a handshake in the pre-match press conference here on Saturday. However, Agha was clear in his view that the 'Spirit of the Game' should be upheld under any circumstances.

“Cricket should be played in (right) spirit. My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It's up to them to decide what to do,” Agha added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam Bulbul had said that he would be in Colombo to watch the India-Pakistan match where he is expected to break ice with the BCCI after tense exchanges over the past few weeks.

From India, BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are expected to be in attendance.

Speaking to Bangladesh newspaper 'Prothom Alo', Islam said the invitation for the high-profile game has come from the ICC.

“The ICC has taken a decision. The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries and for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together and talk to one another,” Islam had remarked.

(With agency inputs)