India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match promises to be an intriguing clash. Until last week, there were doubts about whether the game would take place at all. However, Pakistan eventually relented and agreed to play. So here we are. The India-Pakistan record is heavily lopsided in favour of the Men in Blue. This time, though, there is added intrigue surrounding the contest with the emergence of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq. (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates)

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming take place?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Sunday, February 15 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the free live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised free on DD Sports. It will also be televised live on Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)