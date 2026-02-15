T20 World Cup Free Live Telecast, India vs Pakistan: India will square off against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Group A game in Colombo this Sunday. A win at the R. Premadasa Stadium would secure a place in the Super Eight stage for either side. However, the highly anticipated match between the arch-rivals may be affected by rain, according to the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology's forecast. If the game is washed out, both teams will be awarded one point each, as group-stage matches in this tournament do not have reserve days. Both India and Pakistan have played two matches so far, and both remain unbeaten after registering victories in their opening games. (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live updates)

When will the India vs Pakistan match, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs Pakistan match, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Sunday, February 15 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Final match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the India vs Pakistan match, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast start?

The India vs Pakistan match, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs Pakistan match, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs Pakistan match, T20 World Cup 2026 Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

