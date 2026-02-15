The Indian cricket team's "no-handshake policy" against Pakistan, introduced during the Asia Cup 2025, has continued into the T20 World Cup 2026 as well. There will be no post-match handshake between players or support staff of the two sides - a norm India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has followed as a mark of respect for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and in solidarity with the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor. Once again, Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha ignored each other during the toss for the Group A clash in Colombo on Sunday.

The two captains did not look at each other even once during the toss.

Suryakumar confirmed two changes, while an unchanged Pakistan opted to bowl.

That the status quo would continue became evident when neither Suryakumar nor Salman committed to shaking hands, with the latter stating that he would like to "uphold the spirit of cricket."

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far, registering victories in their respective fixtures. India enters the contest on the back of wins over the United States of America and Namibia, while Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side currently tops Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan is placed second with four points and an NRR of +0.932.