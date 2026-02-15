India vs Pakistan Live Streaming In USA, T20 World Cup: India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Colombo, with Super Eight qualification at stake. Both teams currently sit at the top of Group A with four points from two matches, though India holds the lead thanks to a superior net run rate. Reports suggest that the Indian team is unlikely to shake hands with their counterparts-a practice that became the norm during last year's Asia Cup when the two sides met three times, including in the final. India received a significant boost on the eve of the clash, as Abhishek Sharma is set to feature in the match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Abhishek had missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach issue. (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live updates)

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming In USA, T20 World Cup Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK

When will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 15.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match start in US time?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match toss will take place 8:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 AM (Central Standard Time), 5 AM (Pacific Time), 6 AM (Mountain Time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast in USA will happen Willow TV (through Sling TV)

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match in the USA?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

