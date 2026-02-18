The Indian cricket team could rest a player or two for their T20 World Cup dead-rubber against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With the Suryakumar Yadav-led side already through to the Super 8s, and also likely to top Group A, the team management is likely to test the bench strength against the Dutch in the hopes of staying unbeaten. This will only be the second meeting between the two sides, with India registering a comfortable 56-run win against the Dutch in their only previous clash during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney.

The likes of Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav, who have been in inspiring form so far in the tournament, could be rested for this clash, which could provide opportunities for the likes of Sanju Samson and Mohammed Siraj.

Samson opened the batting with Kishan against Namibia in the absence of Abhishek Sharma, who missed the fixture due to stomach issues. He failed to tee off after scoring a quickfire 22 off just eight balls.

Kishan, on the other hand, bagged top honours during the all-important clash against Pakistan on Sunday, slamming a 40-ball 70. It was his second half-century in as many games following his 61 against Namibia last week.

In the bowling department, Siraj is likely to replace leg-spinner Kuldeep, who made his first and only appearance of the tournament against Pakistan last time out. Siraj, who replaced the injured Harshit Rana in the squad, featured in the tournament-opener against the USA, only to be replaced by Jasprit Bumrah for the last two matches.

India could also rope in pacer Arshdeep Singh for the clash, having benched him against Pakistan in favour of a spin-heavy attack.

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.