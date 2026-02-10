The Indian team management has expressed their displeasure to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the nature of the pitch used for the T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, according to a report by Times Of India. India won the match by 29 runs at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai but the victory was not without some struggle. The hosts suffered a major batting collapse and it was a gritty half-century by skipper Suryakumar Yadav that took them to a competitive total of 161/9. In response, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel took two each as USA fell short of the target. According to the report, India's think-tank has a preference for high-scoring games and it is understood that the pitches used in the other group stage matches will be made keeping that in mind.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag hailed Suryakumar Yadav's stellar knock against the United States of America (USA) that helped Men in Blue to register a comfortable 29-run win in their opening match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

Batting first, India were in a tricky position at 77/6 in 12.4 overs.

However, the Indian captain Suryakumar played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes, that helped his side to post 161/9 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar's innings eventually helped the defending champions to win the contest by 29 runs after the USA were restricted to 132/8.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Haier Match Centre Live, JioStar expert Sehwag hailed Suryakumar's knock as one of the best knocks of his career.

"Imagine if the Indian team had been all out for just 100, we wouldn't have said that a weak team like the USA beat India. They have also qualified for the World Cup. That's why I feel it was one of the best knocks of Suryakumar Yadav's career. I always say, focus on the ball and not the bowler, because if it pitches in the right area, you have to respect it. If you go for your shots on a good ball, you might get out," former Indian cricketer Sehwag said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further lauded the USA bowlers, adding, "Take this USA team, we had heard very little about some of these bowlers, but they were able to reduce India to 77 for 6, which I don't think any other team has managed in the last two to two-and-a-half years. So, hats off to Suryakumar Yadav, he played extremely well."

