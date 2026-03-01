India take on West Indies in a virtual quarter-final at the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. It will be a Super Eight match between the sides but will hold far more importance than that. The winner of the clash will qualify for the semi-finals, while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament. Both teams are currently tied at two points after as many matches. They defeated Zimbabwe by big margins while losing to South Africa in the Super Eight.

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary joked that Indian players would not get Indian Premier League contracts if they failed to defeat the West Indies.

"India have scored 256 in their last match, so from that position, they should go through. There is no pressure at all. The expectation would be to score over 200 and defeat the West Indies easily. If they can't defeat the West Indies, no one will get IPL contracts," Manoj Tiwary said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

After suffering a 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their first Super Eight match, India bounced back strongly against Zimbabwe. They posted a mammoth total of 256/4 and won the game by 72 runs.

Virender Sehwag, who was also present with Tiwary during the discussion, differed in opinion.

"It can happen, it is not as if we are invincible and cannot lose to anyone. The other team is also here to play and win. You had one bad day, you lost that day to South Africa. Then we have defeated Zimbabwe, and now if we defeat West Indies, we will qualify with a laugh," Sehwag said.

"Our country is quite emotional, they get emotional quite quickly. After losing just one match, people were reacting as if we lost the World Cup," he added.

India's loss to the Proteas put them in real trouble, but South Africa's victory over West Indies has made things a bit easier for Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

England, New Zealand and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026, with one spot still up for grabs. Either India or West Indies will take the final position.