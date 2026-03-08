The T20 World Cup 2026 has been a story of redemption for Sanju Samson. Leading up to the marquee event, Samson's form dipped. He played only one match in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage and would not have made it to the team in the latter stages had it not been for some unforeseen circumstances involving other players. Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his explosive knocks in the last three matches of the event, including the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

After India's 96-run win in the T20 World Cup final, Samson revealed how Sachin Tendulkar played an important role in his redemption.

"For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big, big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," Samson said after India's 96-run win in the title clash, in which he top-scored with a scintillating 89.

Samson, who was struggling prior to the World Cup, added, "Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions.

"To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered.

"And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out."

Asked what more he wants to achieve, the wicketkeeper-batter said, "This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do."