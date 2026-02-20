Despite Pakistan entering the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 with a win over Namibia in their final Group A match, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has come under fire from cricket experts. Pakistan opted to bat in their do-or-die match against Namibia, in stark contrast to their decision to bowl against India. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif refused to pin the blame on Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, instead blasting Hesson for the lack of clarity in their decision-making.

"Leave Salman Ali Agha, what is Mike Hesson doing? Mike Hesson has coached in the IPL. He coaches all over the world. What is he telling them, to field first against India? Free ke paise le raha hai kya bhai? (Are you taking the money for free?)," questioned Kaif, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

"I can understand that it is the first World Cup for Agha and all that, he can be in doubt. But does Hesson not know what is supposed to be done on that slow pitch?" Kaif added.

The pitch conditions in Sri Lanka during the ongoing T20 World Cup have generally been of a slower nature than the ones in India.

Pakistan's decision to bowl after winning the toss against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo backfired as India posted a total of 175. It proved to be well above par, as Pakistan were bundled out for just 114.

However, Pakistan opted to bat against Namibia in their must-win final Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club. In that game, Sahibzada Farhan's century helped Pakistan post a total of 199 in 20 overs, and they ultimately secured a 102-run victory to seal Super 8 qualification.

Kaif also criticised Hesson's team selection, slamming his decision to drop spinner Abrar Ahmed.

"He dropped Abrar after making him bowl in the powerplay. It was you who took the wrong call; the leg-spinner was supposed to come after the power play," Kaif said.

Pakistan will face New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in the Super 8.