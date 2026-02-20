The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup now shifts gears into its most compelling chapter -- the Super 8. After weeks of high-voltage contests, narrow escapes and headline-grabbing upsets, the 20-team spectacle has been trimmed to eight contenders. From February 21 to March 1, the race for semi-final berths will intensify in a single round-robin battle across two fiercely competitive groups. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the Super Eights phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Colombo, while reigning champions India face South Africa in a rematch of the thrilling 2024 title decider.

Seven of the eight pre-seeded sides have justified their rankings by progressing, but the stage also features one stirring underdog story; Zimbabwe, who forced their way into the elite bracket with a fearless campaign.

Group 1: India, Zimbabwe, West Indies, South Africa

Co-hosts India headline Group 1 and will clash with two other group toppers, the ever-dangerous West Indies cricket team and the resurgent South Africa national cricket team.

Zimbabwe replacing pre-tournament favourites Australia to complete the quartet. Zimbabwe have emerged as the surprise package of the tournament, riding momentum and belief into the Super 8. Their fearless brand of cricket now faces its sternest examination.

India's clash with South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad promises early fireworks, while their March 1 showdown against the West Indies in Kolkata could well determine semifinal destiny.

Group 2: Old rivals, new stakes – Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand

If Group 1 is about power and unpredictability, Group 2 is steeped in rivalry and pedigree. The mercurial Pakistan national cricket team shares space with two-time champions (2010 & 2022) England, perennial dark horses New Zealand and a rejuvenated Sri Lanka.

Opening the Super 8 on February 21, New Zealand and Pakistan will set the tone in Colombo. England and Sri Lanka renew hostilities a day later in Kandy, while the England–Pakistan encounter on February 24 looms as a blockbuster in what could be the group's defining fixture.

The Format: No second chances

Each group will play in a single round-robin format, meaning every side gets three matches. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, leaving little margin for error.

Momentum, net run rate and temperament under pressure will be decisive. With just a week of action separating ambition from elimination, every over could tilt the tournament narrative.

Venues across the subcontinent: Narendra Modi Stadium, R. Premadasa Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium, MA Chidambaram Stadium and Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)