Australia vs Oman LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia clash against Oman in the final match of the T20 World Cup league phase.
File image of Australia cricket team.© Getty
Australia vs Oman LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Australia take on Oman in a dead rubber T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash in Pallekele on Friday. Australia are the most high-profile team to fail it to qualify for the Super 8 stage, following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. This match provides Australia the opportunity to test some different players, with Steve Smith potentially in line to play his first T20I in nearly two years. Retirement rumours have also surrounded a few of Australia's veterans, in particular Glenn Maxwell. Oman are rock bottom of Group B but will be hoping to put up a fight. The match could be affected by rain, with thunderstorms in the forecast. (Live Scorecard)
Match 40, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 20, 2026
Play In Progress
AUS
OMA
57/3 (7.0)
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.14
Batsman
Hammad Mirza
15* (8)
Wasim Ali
6 (7)
Bowler
Xavier Bartlett
27/2 (4)
Cameron Green
8/0 (1)
AUS vs OMA LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026
Beaten!
Shorter and turning away, Mirza hangs back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
Flighted delivery, full and on off, driven to cover.
Another well-directed bumper, at the left shoulder. Ali gets into a bit of a tangle as the ball gets big on him. He manages to get his hands high and fends it down on the strip. Xavier Bartlett is done for the night. Ends with impressive figures of 4-0-27-2.
Banged in short, over middle. Wasim rises with the bounce and drops it in front of cover. The batters think about a run but the fielder is quick to get to the ball.
The length is pulled back a touch, on middle and leg. Hammad pats it in front of mid on and scampers through for a quick single.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Full and drifting onto the pads. Mirza brings his wrists into play and stays balanced at the crease. Flicks it through mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.
Pushed across the left-hander, on a back of a length. Ali makes use of the angle and runs it down to deep third for a single.
FOUR! Easy pickings! Swinging back into the left-hander but it slides onto the pads. Wasim Ali tickles this full ball down to deep fine leg for a boundary.
DRINKS BREAK! Oman have reached 47 for3 after 6 overs in their final World Cup group match against Australia. Despite losing a wicket on the very first ball of the innings, the Oman batters have maintained a steady scoring rate by aggressively punishing loose deliveries. Xavier Bartlett may have had another to his tally if Glenn Maxwell had not dropped a sitter. Australia have done well but they'll feel like giving away 5-10 extra runs at this stage. The Aussies will be keen on bowling with discipline and wrapping up Oman to a low total.
SIX! Width offered and Hammad Mirza cashes in! Short and wide on off, there to be put away. Mirza does not miss out. He stands tall, frees his arms and slaps it over cover for a biggie.
Direct hit! On a good length, on middle. Hammad Mirza drops it in front of mid-wicket. Wasim Ali is keen for a single and he is nearly halfway down the track before being sent back. The fielder gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowling end. He hits but the smart replays confirm that Ali was in by then.
Angled into the left-hander, on a short of a length, Ali tucks it wide of mid-wicket and crosses over.
Fuller in length, on off, Wasim pushes it back to the bowler off the front foot.
On top of off, on a back of a length. Ali stabs it down on the off side.
Dug in short by Green, around the left shoulder. Mirza hangs deep and awkwardly fends it behind square on the leg side for a single.
Another low score for Oman's skipper, Jatinder Singh, rounds off what has been a disappointing World Cup campaign for him. Wasim Ali makes his way out to the centre. Cameron Green is introduced into the attack.
OUT! BOWLED 'EM! A fuller delivery from Xavier Bartlett and Jatinder Singh gets cleaned up. He stays back to a full ball and pushes out in front without any footwork. The ball nips back in to go past the inside edge and crashes into the stumps. Third wicket in the Powerplay for Australia.
On a length around middle and leg, Hammad Mirza pushes this gently to mid on and takes one.
Short and on middle and leg, Jatinder Singh pulls this behind square on leg and takes a single.