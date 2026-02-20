Australia vs Oman LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Australia take on Oman in a dead rubber T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash in Pallekele on Friday. Australia are the most high-profile team to fail it to qualify for the Super 8 stage, following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. This match provides Australia the opportunity to test some different players, with Steve Smith potentially in line to play his first T20I in nearly two years. Retirement rumours have also surrounded a few of Australia's veterans, in particular Glenn Maxwell. Oman are rock bottom of Group B but will be hoping to put up a fight. The match could be affected by rain, with thunderstorms in the forecast. (Live Scorecard)