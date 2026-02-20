Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal, was targetted by social media trolls following the batter's recent struggles in the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup. Despite entering the tournament as the world's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, Abhishek has endured a nightmare run, registering three consecutive ducks in the group stage. The southpaw fell for a golden duck against the USA, followed by scoreless outings against Pakistan and the Netherlands. As India prepares for the Super 8 stage, Abhishek's poor form has sparked concerns regarding the team's title credentials.

As India prepares for the Super 8 stage, Abhishek's poor form has sparked concerns regarding the team's title credentials. However, the discourse took a toxic turn on platforms like X, where users began blaming his sister, Komal, for his struggles. Trolls targeted her presence in the stands, baselessly suggesting that her support was a "distraction" or the reason behind his lack of runs.

The BCCI guidelines do not prevent family members from attending matches to support players, especially during a home tournament. Since the majority of India's matches in this World Cup are being played on home soil, targeting family members with baseless claims is entirely irrational.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's sister Komal is a qualified physiotherapist. She has frequently been seen cheering for her brother throughout his rise to the top of the ICC rankings, as well as during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following his duck against the Netherlands, Abhishek registered an unwanted record, putting him with some of the openers scoring the most ducks in a single calendar year in the shortest format.

The unwanted list includes Pakistan's Saim Ayub, who registered six ducks in 2025.

Sharma, who has now five ducks as an opener, has the second-most alongside Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (Thailand, 2024), Kushal Bhurtel (Nepal, 2024), Dharma Kesuma (Indonesia, 2025) and Parvez Hossain Emon (Bangladesh, 2025) -- all with five ducks apiece.

