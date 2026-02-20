Australia vs Oman LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: Australia square off against Oman in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 league stage. Both sides have already been knocked out of the tournament, with Australia grabbing headlines after defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The attention will be on Steve Smith, who was added to the Australia squad as a replacement, but has not played so far in the tournament. Players like Glenn Maxwell will also be under the scanner amid rumours on retirement. Oman are rooted to the bottom of the group, and will be eyeing a spirited performance against the 2021 champions.

Australia vs Oman LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match take place?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match will take place on Friday, February 20 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match be held?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match start?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)