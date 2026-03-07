Team India held its nerves in a tense T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England, securing a victory by 7 wickets to qualify for the summit clash. As Suryakumar Yadav's men shift their focus to Sunday's title-decider against New Zealand, the Ahmedabad stadium is hilariously undergoing the 'nazar utarna' ritual. A video has emerged on social media in which a couple of fans could be seen, jokingly performing a 'ritual' to ward off the evil eye ahead of India's final against New Zealand.

India haven't had luck going their way when it comes to ICC events in Ahmedabad. The only match India lost in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 was against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, held at the same venue.

The stadium also brings back the haunting memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in which India were beaten by Australia in the final. Rohit Sharma's men had qualified for the final three years ago without losing a single game. But, they couldn't overcome the Australian hurdle in the title clash.

This is much needed before the T20 World Cup final pic.twitter.com/0RQkkHNp2v — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 6, 2026

Though jokingly, fans' ritual to ward off the evil eye shows how much they want India's luck at the venue to change.

BCCI Confident Of India Retaining T20 World Cup Title

As India qualified for the final, Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed confidence that the team will clinch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

He said that the side is well placed to repeat its historic success in Barbados in 2024. "India will bring the trophy home. We need to win this. We want to repeat the performance of Barbados in Ahmedabad. I think we will win easily," Saikia told ANI. India entered the final after a thrilling semi-final win over England, showcasing a commanding batting display and composed bowling in the closing stages of the match.

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) President, Ajinkya Naik, also expressed his happiness after the defending champions reached consecutive T20 World Cup finals.

"It is a matter of happiness for everyone. India has won the semi-finals in Mumbai. We are all very happy. And all the fans of Mumbai cricket are happy that we have won the semi-finals against England at Wankhede Stadium," the MCA President said.