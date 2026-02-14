Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Scotland, Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Must-Win Match
England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: Placed 4th in the Group C standings, England square off against Scotland in a must-win match to keep Super 8 qualification hopes alive.
England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Updates© AFP
England vs Scotland, Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The battle for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 heats up as England face a "must-win" Group C encounter against Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl. Interestingly, Brook named an unchanged lineup, despite England losing to West Indies and narrowly beating Nepal. Both sides sit on two points, but Scotland currently hold the advantage in second place thanks to a superior net run rate earned from their dominant 73-run thrashing of Italy. Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, will look to exploit England's recent struggles against spin on a slowing Kolkata surface. (Live Scorecard)
Match 23, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 14, 2026
Play In Progress
ENG
SCO
86/3 (9.5)
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.75
Batsman
Richie Berrington
32* (22)
Tom Bruce
14 (9)
Bowler
Adil Rashid
26/0 (2)
Liam Dawson
18/0 (1.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
England vs Scotland Live Score
Six!
1 run.
Way too full, on off, Richie carves it out to cover.
SIX! LAUNCHED HIGH AND HANDSOME! Up in the slot, full and around off, Richie Berrington gets underneath it nicely and pumps it downtown for a big six.
FOUR! PUNISHED! Berrington shuffles to the leg side and Adil follows him. Drops a length ball and Richie thrashes that to deep square leg for a boundary.
Not that full, on off, Tom Bruce powers it down to long off for a single.
A bit quicker, on the stumps, pushed back at the bowler.
FOUR! SHOT! A touch short, around off, Richie Berrington goes deep in the crease and hammers it to deep extra cover for a boundary.
Keeps it on middle, on a length, Tom exposes the stumps and cuts it to deep point for one more.
Excellent effort in the deep! Stump-to-stump bowling, on a length. Tom Bruce manufactures room and tonks it over the bowler. Two fielders converge - Sam Curran from long off and Jamie Overton from long on. Sam puts in a dive to his right and stops it one-handed, and immediately flicks the ball toward Jamie, who charges in. Overton collects it over his head and throws it to the bowler. Two taken. The replay shows it is a clean stop by Sam.
Short, on off, Richie Berrington makes room and slashes it to deep point for a single.
In-dipping short ball, on leg, Tom Bruce whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
With two right-handers at the crease, Harry Brook brings on the slow left-arm orthodox spinner, Liam Dawson.
Flighted ball, short on leg, Tom Bruce rocks back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for Scotland!
Hangs it up there, short and on middle, spinning away. Richie Berrington backs away and slaps it past extra cover for a run.
FOUR! Through the gap! A slider outside leg, Richie Berrington sits down on a knee and sweeps it using his wrists to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
A slight appeal for LBW, but not given. Another googly, full and on leg, sliding down. Richie Berrington plays all over it off the back foot and gets rapped on the pads.
Dishes out a googly, on a length, outside off, Tom goes back and cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
Fractionally full, on leg, Richie Berrington gets on the back foot and steers it to deep square leg for a run.
Done with the Powerplay. First look at spin as leggie Adil Rashid comes on.