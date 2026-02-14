England vs Scotland, Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The battle for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 heats up as England face a "must-win" Group C encounter against Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl. Interestingly, Brook named an unchanged lineup, despite England losing to West Indies and narrowly beating Nepal. Both sides sit on two points, but Scotland currently hold the advantage in second place thanks to a superior net run rate earned from their dominant 73-run thrashing of Italy. Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, will look to exploit England's recent struggles against spin on a slowing Kolkata surface. (Live Scorecard)