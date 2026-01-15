M Nazmul Islam, a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official who has been making controversial remarks recently amid Bangladesh's T20 World Cup venue row with India, was sacked from his position as head of the Finance Committee on Thursday. The BCB confirmed the decision in an official statement following widespread criticism over his public comments about former captain Tamim Iqbal, whom he had labelled an "Indian agent." The board reached the decision during an emergency online meeting, triggered by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh's (CWAB) call for a nationwide boycott of all domestic matches.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect," the BCB said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board's affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee.

"The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction."

Nazmul did not stop at calling Tamim an Indian agent. On Wednesday, Nazmul said the Bangladesh Board would not lose much if its cricket team did not play the T20 World Cup.

"The board has no profit or loss here," BCB Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam told reporters on Wednesday. "Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, there is no profit or loss for the board - at least for this World Cup."

Islam made an even more controversial remark when asked if Bangladesh players would receive reimbursement or not. Nazmul Islam ruled out any such step.

"Why [should we compensate?]," Najmul asked in a furious tone. "If they go somewhere and cannot do anything, then the crores of Taka we spend behind them, do we ask for that money back from them? Do we? Answer me," he said.

"Now think of it this way, if the board itself does not exist, will the players exist? Answer me that. You are thinking from only one side. I have a body and two hands. I do many things with my hands. If I do not have hands, my body cannot function properly. If I do not have a body, my hands cannot exist. They are part and parcel of each other. You cannot think of one without the other. They are complementary, not against each other."

Following that, Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) demanded Nazmul's removal from his post. The Bangladesh players also boycotted a Bangladesh Premier League match.

Bangladesh are refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around".

The BCB is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh's four games in India to Sri Lanka.

Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the standoff with India, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.

The CWAB had condemned that statement from Najmul.

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also urged for a pragmatic approach and also revealed that the players are under immense stress due to the current circumstances.