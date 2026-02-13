Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia take on a buoyant Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. An injury-hit Australia side have been dealt another blow as skipper Mitchell Marsh's participation in the tournament is in doubt following a groin injury ahead of their first game against Ireland. Despite notable absentees, however, Australia rode on star displays by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa to get off to a victorious start. On the other hand, Zimbabwe brushed Oman aside in their first match. They will hope their potent bowling attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, can challenge the Australian batting might.

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match take place?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match will take place on Friday, February 13 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match be held?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match start?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)