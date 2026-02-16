An unexpected visual emerged from the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after India secured a thumping 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match on Sunday. It was Hardik Pandya who picked the final wicket of the game, helping the team bowl out Pakistan for just 114. As Indian players high-fived each other, shook hands and exchanged hugs, Hardik looked visibly miffed at Kuldeep Yadav. Even India captain Suryakumar Yadav said something to the spinner in an angry manner at the end of the game.

Even Tilak Varma looked concerned as Hardik's interaction with Kuldeep. The situation prompted Rinku Singh to intervene in an attempt to diffuse the tensions. Though the matter doesn't seem too serious, Hardik and Suryakumar's frustration seem to have stemmed from Kuldeep's dropped catch just moments before India wrapped up the Pakistan innings.

On the second delivery of Hardik's over, Shaheen Afridi charged down the pitch, pulling a short ball towards the long-on boundary. Standing near the rope, Kuldeep Yadav settled himself to take the catch and got both hands to the ball. However, it fumbled through his grasp and cleared the boundary cushion for six, gifting Pakistan a brief reprieve in their innings.

Here is video of Hardik Pandya & Surya Kumar Yadav angry on Kuldeep Yadav #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BsGCCprKNc — cricketkayudh (@cricketkayudh) February 15, 2026

While the fumble didn't do India any serious harm, such lapses can cost the team dearly in another match. But fans, understandably, were worried seeing such scenes in the middle of the pitch.

Suryakumar summed up India's emphatic victory in style during the post-match chat with the broadcaster. He said: I think this is for India. But yeah, it's... we played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead."

With the win, India have qualified for the Super 8s while Pakistan have to avoid a defeat against Namibia in their final Group A match in order to progress.