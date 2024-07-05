Rohit Sharma has joked that he would have dropped Suryakumar Yadav from the India playing XI had he dropped the catch that dismissed David Miller during the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Suryakumar Yadav arguably took the catch of the tournament while fielding at long-off in the first ball of the final over of the match, with South Africa needing 16 in six balls. The catch meant that Miller - South Africa's last recognized batter in the game - was back in the dugout, and a potential six was prevented.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal - all of whom represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy - met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday, July 5. It was there that Rohit cracked his joke.

"After Surya caught the ball, he told me that the ball sat in his hand. Thank goodness it did. Otherwise, I would have sat him out," joked Rohit.

David Miller had swung hard on the first ball of the final over, looking for an explosive start to the final over being bowled by Hardik Pandya. It needed a special effort from Suryakumar Yadav to grasp the catch, as he had to first take it, then throw it up, and finally run back from outside the boundary ropes to collect that catch.

India would go on to win the final by just seven runs, in a match that seemed to be out of their hands when South Africa needed just 30 runs in 30 balls.

Maharashtra CM announces Rs 11 crore prize money for victorious Team India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced a prize of Rs 11 crore for Team India. This comes after the BCCI had announced a whopping Rs 125 crore reward for the Indian team, after it won its second T20 World Cup title.