The entire Mumbai city got lit up while celebrating Team India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and co were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium, along with a victory parade from the Marine Drive. Thousands of fans showed up and participated in the celebrations of India's historic win at an ICC event after a hiatus of 11-years. Before reaching Mumbai, Team India landed in Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

PM Modi hosted the world champions for breakfast and also had a brilliant interaction with all the players and the coaching staff.

According to a report in the Indian Express, PM Modi asked Rohit Sharma how mud tastes. This question was in reference to India skipper's unique celebration in Barbados after India's victory in the summit clash. Rohit ate some sand from the Barbados ground, to make India's win memorable.

Later, the Prime Minister also spoke to star batter Virat Kohli and asked him about his mindset before the final match against South Africa. Kohli had a lukewarm outing with the bat in the entire tournament. However, he played a brilliant knock of 76 in the final and also bagged the Player of the Match award.

In the final match, India lost three quick wickets with only 34 runs on the board. All-rounder Axar Patel, who usually batted at No 7-8, was sent at no 5 and it actually worked for India. Both Axar (47) and Kohli stitched a valuable partnership of 72 runs and helped India post a defendable total of 176/7.

PM Modi also asked Axar about his emotions of batting up the order during such a crucial match. He also interacted and asked Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Bumrah about their thoughts during the last four overs of South Africa's chase.

During the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede, skipper Rohit appreciated the crowd in Mumbai and all the cricket fans for their unwavering support.

“Mumbai never disappoints. We got a solid reception. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank the fans. I am very very happy and relieved,” Rohit said during the event.