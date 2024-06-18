Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Updates
West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: It's a top-of-the-table clash in Group C between its two undefeated sides, West Indies and Afghanistan on Tuesday. Both have won all of their three games so far and qualified for the Super Eights stage. The winner of this game will top the table and will walk into the Super Eights with winning momentum and positivity. (Live Scorecard)
The group stage of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to culminate with a top-of-the-table clash in Group C between the West Indies and Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both teams, unbeaten and having already secured their progression to the next round, will face off to fine-tune their strategies before the Super 8s. For the two-time champions, the West Indies, the journey has been mostly smooth, with their few stumbles occurring in their batting lineup. Despite Rovman Powell's lack of form, contributions from Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell have kept the team afloat. The bowling unit has been a collective effort led by Alzarri Joseph and supported by spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, along with contributions from Andre Russell and Romario Shepherd. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have continued where they left off in the last global event in India and have shown that they have what it takes to go all the way. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran has been particularly effective, with Gurbaz leading the charge. Concerns about the rest of the batting unit were alleviated when Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Nabi spent crucial time in the middle during their chase against Papua New Guinea. With Mujeeb Ur Rahman ruled out due to an injury to his right index finger, Afghanistan chose not to go for a like-for-like replacement. Instead, they opted to strengthen their batting by adding Hazratullah Zazai as a replacement. On the bowling front, Fazalhaq Farooqi has been outstanding, leading the wicket-takers list for Afghanistan with 12 wickets. Despite the setback of losing Mujeeb, Afghanistan’s spin attack remains formidable, with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad ready to step up. As these two teams prepare to clash, both will aim to address any remaining issues and build momentum for the Super 8s. Who are you backing to come out on top?