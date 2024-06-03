India wrapped up their T20 World Cup preparations with a heavy 60-run mauling of Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya starrred with the bat in the absence of Virat Kohli, who missed the game after arriving in New York few hours before the match. Pant, who was making his first appearance in India colours in well over 18 months, top-scored with a 32-ball 53. Hardik, on the other hand, played down the talks surrounding his form, smashing an unbeaten 40 off just 23 balls.

During Bangladesh's 183-run chase, a photo of India captain Rohit Sharma caught the attention of the fans. In the photo, Rohit looked a bit out of shape.

However, it was later clarified by some fans that the photos were photoshopped by some X users to mock Rohit over his fitness. To counter such photoshopped images, fans shared genuine screenshots of Rohit's body shape.

Here is the photoshopped image:

Few days back Rohit had taken part in an official photoshoot for the T20 World Cup. In those pictures, he wasn't looking out of shape.

Meanwhile, Rohit struggled to time the ball on a two-paced track as he managed just 23 off 19 balls.

India threw a big surprise after Rohit opted to bat as Sanju Samson came out to open with the skipper.

Pant, who was making his India comeback after that horrific car accident in December 2022, retired after making 53 (32b, 4x4, 4x6) on a slightly slow pitch.

India faced little trouble in defending the total as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh found his bowling wares, leading the restriction of Bangladesh to 122 for nine.

There was a token fightback from Mahmudullah Riyaz (40 retired out; 28b, 4x4, 1x6) and Shakib Al Hasan (28), who milked 75 runs for the sixth-wicket.

But it helped Bangladesh only to reduce the margin of defeat after they were reduced to 41 for five.

There were no signs of Yashasvi Jaiswal down the order as well, with the likes of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja coming out to bat.

(With PTI Inputs)