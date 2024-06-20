Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies in St Lucia on Thursday. Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI's 180 for four in 17.3 overs in Group 2 match.

