T20 World Cup 2024: Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow Guide England To 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies
Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies in St Lucia on Thursday.
T20 WC 2024: England beat West Indies by 8 wickets© AFP
Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies in St Lucia on Thursday. Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI's 180 for four in 17.3 overs in Group 2 match.
