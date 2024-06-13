A state of emergency was declared in Fort Lauderdale due to the life-threatening flash floods in Florida. Hundreds of flights bound to and from South Florida airports have been grounded by the local authorities. As a result, the Sri Lankan cricket team, which is currently taking part in the T20 World Cup, was left stranded in the city. Fort Lauderdale is one of the three venues in USA scheduled to host the T20 World Cup matches. The first game in the city -- Sri Lanka vs Nepal -- was also washed out due to heavy rain in and around the stadium.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout these counties," Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said in the declaration.

The Sri Lankan team was supposed to fly out from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean islands on Wednesday, but heavy rain and flooding has forced them to delay their departure.

Floods in Florida has left Sri Lankan team stranded in US. The team was supposed to fly out from Fort Lauderdale this evening to Caribbean, but now are staying back in US. A state of emergency has been issued by Mayor of Fort Lauderdale. The team is expected to fly out tomorrow. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) June 13, 2024

Sri Lanka will play Netherlands at St Lucia in their final group game on Monday, June 17. They have lost two of their three games so far, but have an outside chance of making it to the Super 8 stage.

Meanwhile, the Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale is set to host key games this week, with Pakistan and USA both fighting for a place in the next round from Group A.

While USA play Ireland on Friday, Pakistan take on the same opponents on Sunday. If USA beat Ireland or the match gets washed out, they will join India as the second team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8, which means Pakistan's game on Sunday will have zero relevance as they will get knocked out.

However, if USA lost to Ireland, Pakistan can write their own destiny when they face the Irish on Sunday.

India continue to lead Group A with six points from three games (NRR +1.137). The Rohit Sharma-led side is assured of a Super 8 berth. USA are still second with four points from three games but their NRR has reduced to +0.127. This is a major good news for Pakistan as their NRR is now better that USA's.

This means that Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight stage even if they beat Ireland by a narrow margin in their last Group A match on Sunday, provided USA lose to the same team on Friday.

