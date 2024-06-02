The Indian cricket team secured a thumping 50-run victory against Bangladesh in their only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Most of the Indian batters clicked on the occasion while the bowling unit also put in a commanding display. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also did reasonably well despite the poor IPL 2024 campaign he had, conceding just 11 runs in his 2 overs while scoring 4 off 6 balls with the bat, though he would've preferred to do more.

When Jadeja was batting in the middle, former India cricketer-turned-commentator, refrained from speaking too much about the all-rounder, recalling the previous experiences where his comments on the player got him into trouble.

It all happened as Jadeja survived a close stumping call, with Manjrekar suggesting that the decision should've gone in Bangladesh's favour.

"He did not get his toes behind the line and only the toes, as you can see, are in contact with the ground. Now it's Jadeja batting so I better shut up," he said as the other two commentators started to laugh.

Sanjay Manjrekar Said “It (Jadeja) looks out from here, but it's Ravindra Jadeja batting, so I better shut up” (Star) pic.twitter.com/6dUjX92uC5 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) June 1, 2024

As for the match, India rode on swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant's flowing half-century and fast bowlers' pace assault to make an early statement in the T20 World Cup with a 60-run victory in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.

"Quite happy with how things went, got what we wanted with the game. Important to get used to the conditions. New venue, new ground and drop-in pitch. (On Rishabh Pant batting at 3) Just to give him an opportunity. We have not nailed the batting line-up yet, we wanted most guys to get a hit in the middle. (On Arshdeep Singh ) He has shown us he has the skills upfront and also the backend, he has a very good skill set. We have got a good 15 players here, just need to nail down the conditions and pick the best players," said India captain Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.