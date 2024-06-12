Pakistan squandered a golden opportunity to boost their T20 World Cup Super 8 chances, going down at the expense of arch-rivals India last week in New York. After bowling India out for a paltry total of 119, the Babar Azam-led side failed to take advantage of it. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya shared five wickets between them to restrict Pakistan to 113/6 in 20 overs, helping India put one foot in the next round of the tournament. While analysing the match, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said India did Babar and co. "a favour by playing poorly".

Ramiz expressed his frustration over the fact that Pakistan failed to chase down a small total.

"India did them a favour by playing poorly. Actually because they were playing like mavericks, otherwise they would have easily gotten to 140-150, which would have been beyond Pakistan. But because of their faulty shot-making and some good bowling, Pakistan came back into the game," Ramiz told Cricbuzz in an interview.

Ramiz also criticised wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for throwing away his wicket at a crucial juncture, especially when Pakistan were in control of the chase.

For the record, Bumrah went through his defense after Rizwan tried to play a non-chalant pull over midwicket.

Ramiz felt that Rizwan could've easily seen the game off and said that there was no need for him to play that shot.

"Because Rizwan was the last man standing for Pakistan. You see, the thing that frustrates me is that when you're chasing 120, even on a tricky pitch, even against a good bowling attack like India's, all you need is one solid partnership. That's it. No heroics were needed, no fours or sixes. You were going at six an over. Why did you let it slip? That's got to do with temperament," he added.

Pakistan now face a must-win situation in their next game against Ireland as a defeat would put an end to their campaign in the group stage.

India, on the other hand, need a win against USA to secure their passage into the next round.