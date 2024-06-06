India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, hoping to end their 11-year-old ICC title drought. The Rohit Sharma-led side kick off their campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. Despite India's recent struggles in the knockout matches, head coach Rahul Dravid, who will leave the role after the tournament, highlighted the team's strong performances. The outgoing India head coach, however, admitted the team's failure in crossing the final hurdle.

"To be very honest with you, I think we've actually played really well in these World Cup tournaments. In terms of our consistency, we've been very consistent. Obviously making the semi-final in Australia (2022). The World Test Championship is slightly different, it's not one tournament, but it's a whole cycle but playing extremely well in that cycle to get to the final there again. And then we know the 50-over World Cup where we had a great run and went into the final. So, in terms of our consistency and quality of cricket that we have played in these big tournaments, we've been right up there with some of the best teams," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

Dravid also emphasised that he wants his players to back their strengths and win matches, instead of thinking about the trophy jinx.

"Yes, we probably haven't been able to get across the line in the knockout game. So, we just probably haven't been able to execute in that last phase. So, hopefully we play good cricket to get ourselves into those positions again and then maybe play good cricket on the day to cross the line. The important thing is when you start these tournaments is not to think about that (trophy jinx), is to actually think about getting into those positions. You have to find yourselves in those positions where you are pushing for glory and that's all you can do as a group and as a team," he added.

Dravid's contract will expire after the end of the tournament, with BCCI in search of a new head coach. Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is leading the race to become the new head coach, it the reports are to be believed.