India cricket legend Yuvraj Singh sent social media into a frenzy with a tweet, following India's semi-final win over England in the 2024 T20 World Cup. As India ran out convincing winners by 68 runs, Yuvraj tweeted "Goodnight in-laws". The tweet is a humorous reference to his wife Hazel Keech, who was born and brought up in Britain. A star of India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj will now be cheering on Rohit Sharma and co. as they aim for a second title.

After the semi-final, Yuvraj tweeted: "Well played boys. Goodnight in-laws."

Put into bat by England, India notched 171 on the board in 20 overs. Thereafter, India skittled out the English batting lineup for just 103. Axar Patel was Player of the Match, picking up three wickets. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also got three, while Jasprit Bumrah took two.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's 36-ball 47 helped India to an above par score on a slow, spin-friendly pitch at Guyana's Providence Stadium. Despite some rain interruptions, India managed to score big.

Yuvraj is no stranger to scoring runs against England in T20 World Cups. He famously smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, en route to a 12-ball half-century.

Yuvraj has also been in the USA during the T20 World Cup, and has appeared in the commentary panel for some of India's games.

India will now take on South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Much like the 2023 ODI World Cup, India will enter the final having not lost a single game in the tournament. Interestingly, South Africa also have a 100% win record in this edition, as they gear up to play their first T20 World Cup final.

The final will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.