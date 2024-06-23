Rishabh Pant has got good starts in the five innings he has played in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far but he has failed to capitalise on them. The left-handed batter has scored 152 runs across the five innings with his best score being 42. India's T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Bangladesh on Saturday was no different for Pant as he started well, but failed to take his innings deep, once again. Batting on 36, Pant was dismissed by Rishad Hossain after he reverse swept a ball directly into the hands of Tanzim Hasan Sakib at short third man.

The dismissal not only frustrated Pant but also his teammate Virat Kohli. As soon as Pant got out, one of the broadcaster's cameras panned towards Kohli, who was spotted giving an unhappy reaction.

Rohit Sharma-led India maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a clinical win over Bangladesh on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a 50-run win to inch closer to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Getting an invitation to bat first, India posted a total of 196 for 5 in 20 overs, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 50 not out off 27 balls. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 2 for 32 in his four overs.

India maintained their dominance in the second innings as well, restricting Bangladesh to 146 for 8. Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for the 2007 champions with figures of 3 for 19 while Jasprit Bumrah also starred with 2 for 13.

"Considering everything we played really well, adapted to the conditions. There's a little bit of wind factor here, overall we are very smart, overall we were good with bat and ball. All eight batters need to play their role, whatever it is. We saw one guy get 50 and we got 197, in T20 I don't believe we need to get fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers," said India captain Rohit after the match.