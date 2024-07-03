Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has reminisced about an incident where Virat Kohli was backed heavily by former India captain MS Dhoni despite his poor form. Akmal narrated the incident in the context of Kohli's poor form at the T20 World Cup 2024. After scoring just 75 runs all tournament, Kohli came back with vengeance in the T20 World Cup final, scoring a 59-ball 76 against South Africa, as India lifted the trophy for the second time. Kohli also announced his T20I retirement after the game.

Speaking to Pakistan-based news channel Geo News on their show 'Haarna Mana Hay', Akmal spoke of an incident from Pakistan's tour of India in 2012-13. Akmal said that Dhoni had refused to play upon being asked to be dropped from the squad.

"I was having dinner with MS Dhoni in 2013. Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Shoaib Malik were also present. Virat Kohli was going through a similar phase. The Team India manager walked up to Dhoni and asked him to drop Virat Kohli from the final ODI of the series," recalled Akmal.

"Dhoni replied saying, 'I haven't gone home for six months. Why don't you book my tickets too along with Virat's?' Then the manager allowed him to play whoever he wanted," continued Akmal.

Dhoni's sharp response to the question of dropping Kohli had left the Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman shocked. Akmal said that Dhoni had a simple reason.

"Virat is our best batter. Why should we drop him if he fails for 3-4 games?" Akmal recalled Dhoni telling him.

Akmal's incident gives further proof of the bond shared by MS Dhoni and Kohli. Dhoni would hand over Test match captaincy to Kohli less than two years later.

Kohli won his first T20 World Cup title on Saturday, the first since the inaugural 2007 edition when Dhoni had guided a young Indian team to their maiden title.