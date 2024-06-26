India icons Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's animated chat on the bench has became a big talking point on social media. A video surfaced on the internet where Virat could be seen speaking to skipper Rohit about Rishabh Pant's dismissal. Kohli looked displeased seeing Pant repeat the same mistakes in the middle and even had a chat the India stumper as he arrived in the Indian dugout. Taking up the No. 3 spot in the Indian team this T20 World Cup, Pant has been a revelation, especially when the likes of Kohli and Rohit have been dismissed cheaply. But, the young wicket-keeper batter still has work to do in certain areas in the game.

Shortly after Pant was dismissed in the match against Bangladesh, while attempting a reverse sweep, Kohli and Rohit were involved in an intense discussion. It looked like the former was referring to Pant's dismissal during the chat. Even the commentators suggested the same.

"If he commits the same mistake twice - right now it's fine - but in big matches he can face problems because big teams don't let these opportunities slip," said Piyush Chawla. "Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in agreement there. Because they know what Pant is capable of."

Here's the video (audio dubbed by a fan and is not the original statement):

"You could see Kohli talking to him now. He was playing really well, Rishabh. Was there a need to play such a shot in that situation," said Deep Dasgupta on air. His fellow commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also shared his opinion on the chatter. He further said: "If you noticed Virat Kohli's reaction... when Rishabh Pant got out, Kohli didn't know that the camera was on him. He immediately reacted and then hid his face with a towel. The way fans would have reacted to his dismissal, Kohli did the same way."

With India next set to take on Australia, and then feature in the semi-finals, the team would hope to do better in all aspects.