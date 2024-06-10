Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was critical of his batters despite registering a narrow 6-run win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 encounter on Sunday. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel were the only batters to show some promise as India were bundled out for 119. The bowlers came to India's rescue as they produced a brilliant display to guide their team to a thrilling victory. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian cricket team bowlers as he finished with 3 wickets. However, Rohit was not content with the victory and he went on to criticise how they batted and the lack of partnerships after a solid start.

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game," Bumrah said.

"With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference. He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah)."

"We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also opened up about his team's dismal performance.

"We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders. Our mind was to utilise first six overs in batting. But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in first six. Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls extra bounce. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches," he said at the post-match presentation.