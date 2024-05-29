The decision taken by Indian cricket team selectors to exclude Rinku Singh from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad led to a lot of criticism from both fans and experts. The BCCI decided to go with Shivam Dube and Axar Patel as all-rounder options but it led to Rinku getting a place in the reserves. It was a bad IPL campaign for Rinku as he did not get many chances to bat and ended up scoring just 168 runs. However, KKR went on to win the competition and Rinku has now broken his silence over the T20 World Cup snub. In a recent interview, Rinku said that the decision to not include him the squad was due to the team composition and even revealed the conversation he had with skipper Rohit Sharma about the decision.

"Yes, anyone feels a little bad if he is not selected despite good performance. However, this time I could not get selected due to the team combination. It is okay, one should not think too much about things that are not in one's hands. Yes, I was a little upset in the beginning. Whatever happened is fine. Whatever happens happens for good. Rohit Bhaiya did not say anything special. He only said that just keep working hard. There is a World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry too much. This is what he said to me," Rinku said in an interview with Dainik Jagran.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably in the IPL 2024 final by eight wickets to clinch the title. It was the third IPL trophy for the franchise.

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan," Rinku said after the victory.