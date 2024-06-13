"A very, very sad day in Pakistan cricket" is how Pakistan legend Wasim Akram labelled the nation's loss to India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Reviewing the game on his own X account, Akram posted a video calling for immediate changes to the present Pakistan unit. The Babar Azam-led side fell to a six-run defeat despite being in control of the run chase, with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picking up three wickets. Akram blasted the performance, and requested PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for changes to the side.

"Enough is enough. We need changes now. Enough with you guys. Bring a new team, bring 6-7 new players. If we lose, we'll lose with them," said a fuming Akram.

"We need new players and we need to back them so that a team can be formed for the future that can fight," he stated.

Akram blasted the Pakistan players for losing the match from a winnable scenario, on a pitch that was better for batsmen than the scorecard suggested.

"The captain and the coach cannot teach you situational awareness and how to chase! How long can they be spoon-fed?" blasted Akram.

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan got out trying to hit Jasprit Bumrah, chasing scored 31 in 44 balls.

"I request the PCB chairman to make some bold calls. All we get to hear is this player is angry and that player is angry," said a frustrated Akram.

"The players should themselves go the PCB chairman and ask for a break," he added.

Following the defeat to India, which left Pakistan on the brink of elimination from the 2024 T20 World Cup, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also signalled imminent changes.

"The team requires major surgery," Naqvi had commented after the India loss.

Despite a win against Canada, Pakistan's qualification hopes lie on India or USA losing games.