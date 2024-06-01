Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 preparations hit a roadblock earlier this week following a 2-0 series defeat to England. While the first and the third T20Is were washed out due to rain, England sealed the series by winning the second and the series-decided. Amid Pakistan's poor form, several former and current players have raised concerns over the team's chances at the T20 World Cup. Out-of-favour batter Ahmed Shehzad has slammed Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying that the star batter is hiding behind the selection committee.

"Babar Azam is hiding behind seven selectors," Shehzad said during a discussion on Geo News.

Babar has been under the scanner for being biased towards certain players. He has been accused of influencing selection of the players on the basis of friendship, rather than merit.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan's selection for the tournament has been heavily criticised in the media by former players and experts. Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has been facing a lot of flack for his recent form, with former players suggesting that the youngster is not fit enough to play cricket at the highest level.

Despite criticism, Babar backed Azam's selection, urging the fans to support the players who have been selected.

"When we don't select a player, you ask us why we did not select him. And then, when we select him, you ask us why he was selected. We need to back the players who have been selected.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rival India, Canada, USA and Ireland. The Men in Green will begin their campaign against the co-hosts USA on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.