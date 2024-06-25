Indian cricket team all-rounder Axar Patel left both fans and experts stunned after taking a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Australia captain Mitchell Marsh during their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash on Monday. Marsh was looking in brilliant form and he slammed a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav firmly towards deep square leg. Axar was a little late to react to the chance but the ball stuck to his right hand as the stadium erupted. It was a special catch as he is a southpaw but it used his right hand to complete the catch brilliantly. The video of the catch has already gone viral on social media.

Coming to the match, India continued their unbeaten run in the competition as they defeated Australia by 24 runs. India rode a sensational batting performance from captain Rohit Sharma and good bowling performances from Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav to book their spot in the semifinals.

"Satisfying. We know the opposition and the threat they bring. As a team we did well, kept doing the things we needed to do. Gives us good confidence as a team. 200 is a good score but when you are playing here with wind being a big factor, anything can happen," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

"But I think we used to conditions really well, and it was about individuals doing their job. If was about getting wickets at the right time. (On Kuldeep) We know the strength he has, but we need to use him when necessary. In New York, there were seamer friendly wickets."

"He had to miss out but we knew he had a big role to play out here. (On semi-final) We don't want to do anything different, play the same way and understand what each person has to do. Play freely and not think too much on what's lying ahead. Not think about the opposition. We have been doing it consistently, just need to continue. (On playing England in semi) It will be a nice match, nothing changes for us as a team," he added.