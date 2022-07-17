Hosts Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands by 37 runs on Sunday in the final of a Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament and will play Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies at the finals. Netherlands also qualified for the tournament in Australia from October 16 and they enter the other first round group with Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

The winners and runners-up in each section advance to the Super 12 phase, joining title-holders Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Beating the Dutch confirmed Zimbabwe as the dominant team in southern city Bulawayo as they won all five matches, including three in Group A and a semi-final, under new coach Dave Houghton.

Batting first for the fifth consecutive time, the hosts posted 132 with only number three batsman Sean Williams (28) and opener Regis Chakabva (27) scoring more than 20 runs.

Sikandar Raza, so often the top scorer, starred with the ball instead, capturing four Dutch wickets for the loss of only eight runs in a four-over spell that included a maiden.

In reply, the Dutch fared even poorer with the bat than the home team, apart from opener Stephan Myburgh (22) and middle-order Teja Nidamanuru (21), and were bundled out for 95.

Bas de Leede, who struck an unbeaten 91 in the semi-final triumph over the United States, managed just one run before being trapped leg before by Wesley Madhevere.