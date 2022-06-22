After being snubbed for the 2021 T20 World Cup, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has staged a remarkable turnaround by finishing as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 and then playing a starring role in the T20 International series against South Africa, despite going for runs in the first two games of the five-match contest. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar predicted that the ace spinner will be a trump card for the Rohit Sharma-led side when they go to Australia in October for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"Yuzvendra Chahal is a player who was missed a lot in the last World Cup. He will definitely emerge as a trump card in Australia and give the Indian team good success," Bangar said on Star Sports.

"If any leg-spinner has played consistently for a long time for India, that is Anil Kumble. After Anil Kumble, if any wrist-spinner has played consistently for India or a long time, it is Yuzvendra Chahal," he added.

Bangar also said that the way Chahal came back after being expensive in the first two matches against South Africa showed that he had a "big heart".

"Absolutely, it has played a huge role. It is tested how big a heart you have. When you learn to get hit and are not afraid of getting hit, then you learn how to bowl," Bangar said.

"He changes his seam position slightly, bowls different-different lines, this has been his strength. He has brought a very good aspect to his game, which is to bowl on wider lines to both right-handers and left-handers. That learning that he has got has come from Chinnaswamy only," he explained.

Chahal took six wickets in the five matches against South Africa and was the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the series.