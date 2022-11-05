The Indian cricket team took a big leap forward in the semi-finals qualification race from the Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated Bangladesh. But, a spot in the knockouts isn't all sealed yet, with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa still in the fray. Pakistan's victory over the Proteas has blown the semi-finals qualification scenario wide open. If India win against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match, they are assured of the group winner's spot. But, what happens if the match is washed out?

Rain has been the biggest villain in the T20 World Cup this year, washing multiple. Though the rain curse hasn't been as deadly in Group 2, in Group 1, it has seen some important matches being abandoned, leading to a chaotic situation from the semi-finals qualification perspective.

India presently have 6 points to their name and are occupying the No. 1 spot while South Africa (5 points) and Pakistan (4 points) are at the No. 2 and No. 3 spot respectively. If India's match against Zimbabwe doesn't even see a 5-over-a-side contest take place, the two teams will share a point. In that case, India's tally will be at 7.

In such a scenario, India would qualify for the semi-finals, but wouldn't be certain to progress as the group winners. South Africa would have the opportunity to take the No. 1 spot in the group in such a case by beating the Netherlands, courtesy of a better Net Run Rate.

Also, the winner of the Pakistan and Bangladesh match can only reach the semi-finals in this situation if South Africa go down to the Netherlands. A Proteas win would knock both Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the tournament as both South Africa and India would have 7 points.

It also has to be noted that there's no reserve day in place for any of the group matches in the T20 World Cup. Only the semi-finals and the final has the provision of a reserve day being triggered in case of rain.