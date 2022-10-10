Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has a supreme connection with the fans and it isn't a hidden secret. No matter where Virat goes, fans follow. Ahead of Team India's practice game against Western Australia at the WACA, Kohli obliged a number of fans with autograph requests. The video of the talismanic Indian batter signings autographs for fans and greeting them ahead of the first practice match is getting much love on social media. Here's the video:

Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autograph to fans ahead of the warm up match. pic.twitter.com/baQulbApg6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2022

Kohli is a global cricketing superstar who enjoys an enviable fan following on social media. He wasn't in the best of form at the start of this year but has stormed back in style in recent games.

After scoring a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Kohli produced some vital knocks for India in the T20I assignments against Australia and South Africa. He looked in fine touch as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of him batting in the nets in Australia.

Despite Kohli's stature and scoring prowess, there are some who believe that he could call time on his T20I career after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022. When the great Viv Richards was asked about his take on the subject, he revealed how high he rates Kohli.

Promoted

"To be fair, I know these are two individuals who have served the cricketing world well they are magnificent players. I do not want to get into how they are playing. I admire them like I admire Sunil Gavaskar, whom I have played against. I am a fan of great batsmanship, and India has produced some great batsmen over the years," Richards had said while speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar.

As for India's upcoming matches, Rohit Sharma's men are scheduled to take on Australia and New Zealand in a couple of warm-up matches before the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign begins for them against Pakistan.