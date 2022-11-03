Defending a total of 184 runs, the Indian team came close to bagging their first wicket of the match in the second over when Dinesh Karthik claimed a catch off the bat of Litton Das on the bowling of Arshdeep Singh. To the naked eye, it looked like a clean catch from the Indian wicket-keeper but the third umpire gave the decision in the favour of the Bangladesh batter, leaving not just Karthik but also skipper Rohit Sharma baffled

Karthik grabbed the ball low after it edged Litton's bat. The line umpire decided to refer the decision to the third umpire while giving the soft signal 'not out'. Replays gave the impression that the ball had bounced just before Karthik grabbed it, but it still looked like a close call.

After the big screen flashed 'not out', Karthik looked amazed, wondering why the decision didn't come in his favour. Rohit even had a word with the umpire about the decision. The third umpire reportedly said that the ball "clearly bounced" in front of Karthik, which is why the decision went in the favour of the batter.

Here's the video of the incident:

Earlier with the bat, India scored 184/6, with Virat Kohli (64), KL Rahul (50) and Suryakumar Yadav (30) being the top-scoring batters. With the ball, Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud bagged three wickets while Shakib Al Hasan claimed two.

Litton Das hammered 60 runs off just 27 balls before being run out by KL Rahul. His fiery knock at the top laid the foundation for Bangladesh who came dangerously close to beating India in the match. The game went down the wire before Rohit's men claimed a 5-run win, via the DLS method.