The United Arab Emirates and Netherlands would be squaring off against one another in the second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday at Geelong. Netherlands would be led by Scott Edwards while UAE would be captained by Chundangapoyil Rizwan. This match would be played right after the opening game of the World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the same venue. Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE and Netherlands are clubbed with one another in Group A.

When will the UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 1st Match be played?

The UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will the UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match be played?

The UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Victoria.

What time will the UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match start?

The UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match?

The UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming off the UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match?

The UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)