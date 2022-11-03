After a string of unimpressive performances in the T20 World Cup 2022, KL Rahul finally got a good knock under his belt, securing a half-century in 32 balls to give the team a strong start after Rohit Sharma's early departure. Rahul and Kohli forged a partnership of 105 runs, helping the Indian team put a score of 184 runs on the board. During the innings break, Rahul also opened up on his struggles in the tournament, having not been able to register a double-digit score in the first three matches.

The T20 World Cup hasn't been the sort of tournament that Rahul will be too proud of. He registered scores of 4, 9, and 9 in the three matches. In the 4th match, where he understandably would've been under pressure, Rahul delivered with the bat, scoring a blazing half-century after taking his own sweet time in the first few overs.

Speaking of his knock, Rahul said: “Been mixed feelings. I got some good knocks before coming to Australia. But the first three games haven't gone my way. I think I was doing a lot of things right. I wasn't worried about missing out in the last three games. I am happy I got a good innings under my belt. We will have to bowl well with the new ball. Some wickets might put pressure on them.”

Promoted

India went on to register an impressive total of 184 runs on the board, with Kohli being the top-scoring batter (64 off 44 balls). Suryakumar Yadav also produced an important cameo of 30 runs off just 16 balls.

Chasing the target of 185 runs, Bangladesh got off to a resounding start, scoring 66 runs in just 7 overs without losing a single wicket, before rain stopped play at the Adelaide Oval.