Team India face Pakistan in their opening match of T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. India head into the tournament, with high hopes of ending their 15-year drought and claiming their second title thanks to a side packed with talent with both bat and ball. Ahead of their crunch game against Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led side met the Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and other notable dignitaries at the Government House in Melbourne.

The BCCI and the Governor of Victoria shared photos of Team India's visit to the Government House.

As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff @T20WorldCup @cgimelbourne @visitvictoria @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Wb1rruDY76 — Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) October 21, 2022

The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/ytTFt5GGQk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2022

India's T20 World Cup history has been one of frustration since claiming the first-ever title in 2007. Irfan Pathan was the hero 15 years ago, as he took three for 16 as India edged Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg.

India have a wealth of options with the bat with the like of in-form batters KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, the task will be to get the selection right and ensure those trusted perform at the crease.

The injury of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a blow, but they will take solace in having the outstanding Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead the bowling attack.

Bhuvneshwar is one of the most electric pace bowlers of his day, with the ability to swing the ball both ways a potentially key skill Down Under. The veteran pacer will be joined by 23-year-old youngster Arshdeep Singh.

(With ANI Inputs)