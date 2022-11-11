The ICC T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground faces a rain threat with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting 95 per cent chance of showers in Melbourne on November 13 on Friday. Cricket fans worldwide have been waiting for the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup, but might be forced to see the final either being pushed to the reserve day or the possibility of the cup being shared by the two teams. There is currently a 95 per cent chance of rain forecast for Sunday with between 8 to 20 mm of rain falling.

"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending north to northwesterly during the day," the Bureau of Meteorology predicted on Friday morning.

The weather for the reserve day, Monday, November 14 isn't encouraging either with the possibility of 95 per cent rain on the day.

"Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The possibility of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly at 15 to 20 km/h turning west to southwesterly at 25 to 40 km/h during the morning then becoming westerly at 15 to 25 km/h during the evening," is the predicted weather by the Bureau of Meteorology for Monday in Melbourne.

The tournament has been plagued by rain with matches being washed out without a ball being bowled.

Sunday's final could meet the same fate, which will be a tragic end to probably the best T20 World Cup in history; owing to the fact that it saw unexpected results and was full of twists.

Earlier, England were assured a place in the T0 World Cup final with top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powering them to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.