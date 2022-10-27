Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid at the T20 World Cup but is expected to play in Friday's crucial clash with England, the team said. The 34-year-old tested positive late on Wednesday -- the second Australian player at the tournament to do so -- and has mild symptoms, a team spokesman told AFP. Asked if Wade was expected to play for the holders and hosts against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the spokesman replied: "Yes." Australia do not have a specialist back-up wicketkeeper at the tournament.

World Cup rules permit players to play matches with Covid but they must travel separately in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

Spinner Adam Zampa tested positive ahead of the Sri Lanka match on Tuesday but has recovered and is expected to be fit to face England in a match neither can afford to lose.

Australia bounced back from their opening loss to New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and get their title defence under way.

Ireland's George Dockrell played on Sunday in Hobart against Asian champions Sri Lanka despite having Covid.

