The young pacer Arshdeep Singh said that he always tries to focus on consistency as a fast bowler cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level. Team India has always been on the lookout for a left-arm pacer who can bowl at the beginning and at the death in limited-overs cricket. With Arshdeep Singh, it looks like Team India has finally found a left-arm pacer who is reliable at both ends of the innings. The young speedster has fitted in comfortably to the team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and has bowled some really crucial overs for Team India.

Specialising in death-over yorkers, Arshdeep adds a new dimension to the Indian bowling line-up as well as provides them with a genuine left-arm swing option in the beginning of the innings. Arshdeep is always a picture of calmness and composure even in pressure situations, which has led him to get a lot of praise for his performances so far in the World Cup.

In the tense match against Bangladesh on Wednesday, Arshdeep came back to bowl the last over, defending 20 runs against Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed while keeping his composure. Despite being trashed by Hasan for a six and a four, Arshdeep held his nerve and delivered the maiden bowls to give India a tense five-run victory.

Speaking exclusively with Irfan Pathan on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Arshdeep Singh spoke about how he prepares himself for big tournaments such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

He said, "My focus was always on consistency. You cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level. I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball. I want to pick wickets or control runs as per the need."

Arshdeep further said, "Paras Mhambrey worked with me on my run-up. He said, if I come straight, I will get more consistency with my line. You cannot afford bad lines on Australia wickets so I am putting efforts to come straight and I am able to see the results but I hope to do better."

Arshdeep also said that he acclimatises himself to the conditions in Australia and tries to manage his length.

"Entire team prepared well for the World Cup. We reached Perth around one week before and worked on our lengths because everyone had different lengths. So while practising we were able to figure out the lengths with bounce. I guess with good preparation we get good results," he said.