Reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka will take on minnows Namibia in a Group A first round match at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Victoria. Temperatures at Geelong, where the global showpiece starts on Sunday, have been hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit) and plunging to as low as four in the evening. The 2014 champions head into the fixture as favourites, having defeated Namibia during the T20 World Cup last year. After losing to the Lankan Lions, Namibia then defeated the Netherlands and Ireland to qualify from the first round. They'll hope for similar, if not better fate this time as well.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 1st Match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Victoria.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming off the Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup First Round Group A Match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)