South Africa will look to seal their semi-final spot when they take the field against the Netherlands on Sunday in Adelaide. The Temba Bavuma-led side currently have five points in the Super 12 stage and a win will take them to seven points, which will be enough to guarantee a semi-final spot. The Proteas had earlier defeated Bangladesh and India, after their game against Zimbabwe was washed out. The Proteas then lost to Pakistan by a comprehensive margin. On the other hand, the Netherlands defeated Zimbabwe, but they are out of semi-final contention.

When will the South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match be played?

The South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match be played?

The South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match start?

The South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)